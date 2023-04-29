Himadri Speciality Chemical registered 267 per cent rise in standalone net profit at ₹77 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to ₹21 crore same period last year.

Revenue from operations on standalone basis increased by 23 per cent at ₹1,029 crore during the quarter as compared with ₹834 crore same period last year.

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share of ₹1 each (i.e. 25 per cent of face value of equity share) for the financial year 2022-23.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company’s standalone net profit grew by 220 per cent at ₹208 crore as against ₹65 crore in FY-22. Revenue from operations grew 49 per cent at ₹4,172 crore (₹2,791 crore).

The company’s scrip closed at ₹103.44, up by 2.07 per cent on the BSE on Friday.