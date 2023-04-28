Kolkata, April 28 The board of directors of Himadri Speciality Chemical is scheduled to meet on Friday (April 28) to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023.

The company had registered 34 per cent growth in turnover at ₹1,037 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Its net profit grew by nearly 294 per cent at ₹63 crore during the third quarter of FY-23.

At 10.30 am, the company’s scrip was trading at ₹102.58 on Friday, up by 1.22 per cent on the BSE.