Hind Syringes sees staff crunch hitting output, wants ‘unlock reversed’

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
“We are tripping,” says Rajiv Nath, Managing Director of Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices (HMD), the country’s largest maker of auto-disable syringes.
The company needs to make one billion syringes by June, but faces a manpower crunch due to the surge in Covid-19 cases and the panchayat poll in Uttar Pradesh, besides the harvest and marriage seasons. HMD’s syringes are procured by the Centre and supplied to hospitals for general and vaccination purposes.
“I am 500 people short of my sanctioned strength and another 500 are down due to Covid and quarantines. This puts additional pressure on those working in 12-hour shifts,” Nath told BusinessLine. He needs to strengthen the team by 3,200 people.
Everyone is under tremendous stress, he says, urging the Centre for a “reversal of the unlock process, in a phased manner. If people know it’s happening in a week, they can plan for it and not panic.”
“We (in terms of production) are challenged. And every syringe counts,” he says, on the importance of achieving daily output targets. Two-thirds of the overall production (3 billion) are for India, he says, adding that he’s been turning down foreign orders. The ₹650-crore company is investing over ₹100 crore “from our own resources” for scaling-up production, he said.
Under the expanded vaccination programme, States, too, are reaching out to procure auto-disable syringes, but he is unable to oblige, he said..
“Our role is akin to supplying guns to soldiers in the battleground... vaccines are the bullets,” he says, calling people from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan to work at its factories in the Faridabad industrial district (Haryana).
HMD also supplies syringes to the World Health Organization’s Covax programme that supplies AstraZeneca, Pfizer and other vaccines. In the last five months, there have been no fresh exports, he said.
Last December, HMD had dispatched 14 crore AD syringes to the Covax stockpile facility created in anticipation for supporting global worldwide vaccination drive.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
My sister in Connecticut has two grands. For the purpose of this column, I shall call them D1 and D2. I’m not ...
Not just another brick in the wallOn this day in 1931, President Herbert Hoover dedicated the Empire State ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
GroupM ESP, the entertainment, e-sports and sports division of GroupM India, says in a sports sponsorship ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...