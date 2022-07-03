Hind Zinc output up 14 pc in Q1

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, reported a 14 per cent increase in mined metal production at 2.52 lakh tonne in the June quarter against 2.21 lakh tonne in the same period last year.

The higher ore production was largely at Sindesar Khurd, Rampura Agucha and Kayad mines.

However, mine production was down 15 per cent when compared to 2.95 lakh tonne logged in March quarter.

Integrated zinc production was up 10 per cent at 2.06 lakh tonne compared to last year, while refined lead output increased 11 per cent at 54,000 tonne. Silver production jumped 10 per cent to 177 tonnes (161 tonnes).

However, on a sequential basis, zinc output was down 2 per cent while lead and silver production increased 9 per cent each.

Incidentally, the Union government, which owns 29.54 per cent in the company, is in the process of selling it.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management is in the process of appointing a transaction advisor for the stake sale. The planned offer for sale is expected to be in smaller quantity to extract maximum value for the stake.