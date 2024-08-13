Hindalco Industries has inducted Birla Group scion Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla as directors.

The board believes that Hindalco will benefit from their new-age insights and business acumen.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said Hindalco is now in in the midst of yet another transformational growth phase, co-creating solutions that will harness the potential of aluminium and copper to drive the global energy transition and support the shift to a low-carbon future.

This is an appropriate moment for the board to induct Ananya and Aryaman as directors, given their strong business acumen and sharp focus on sustainability, he said.

Inducted to boards of flagships

Last year, Ananya and Aryaman joined the boards of the Group’s flagship companies, Grasim Industries and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail. They were also appointed as directors on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation, the apex body responsible for providing strategic direction to the Aditya Birla Group’s businesses.

Svatantra Microfin, the first company founded by Ananya at the age of 17, is now the second-largest MFI with an AUM of over ₹16,000 crore and has a team strength of 19,500. The company attracted the largest PE investment deal in the microfinance sector, of ₹1,930 core.

Vikram comes with diverse experiences including entrepreneurship, VC investing and professional sport. He is closely involved with several businesses of the Aditya Birla Group including fashion and retail, real estate, paints and the Group’s fashion D2C platform — TMRW.

The board also inducted Anjani Kumar Agrawal, Sukanya Kripalu as independent directors. In addition, Bharat Goenka was appointed as CFO (Designate). He joins the company from Mahindra & Mahindra, wherein he was part of the group CFO’s office.