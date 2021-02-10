Hindalco net up 77% on higher realisation, lower cost

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Hindalco Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company, has reported that its net profit increased 77 per cent to ₹ 1,877 crore against ₹ 1,062 crore logged in the same period last year, on the back of higher realisation and lower cost.
Revenue from operation was up 20 per cent at ₹ 34,958 crore (₹ 29,197 crore). Ebitda during the quarter jumped 50 per cent to ₹ 5,521 crore (₹ 3,676 crore).
Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries, said the demand for aluminium, both in domestic and global markets, bounced back sharply and is expected to touch one million tonne in the fourth quarter.
On the back of steady cash generated and revival in economy, the company will take a call on the capital allocation between capex, debt deleveraging and dividend payment to shareholders in next few weeks, he said.
Consolidated gross debt of the company has come down to ₹71,996 crore (₹78,265 crore).
Revenue from aluminium business in India was down at ₹5,294 crore (₹5,483 crore) as the metal production was down at 3,15,000 tonnes (3,28,000 tonnes). Volume of aluminium value-added products sales was up seven per cent at 80,000 tonnes (75,000 tonnes). The company expects to complete Utkal Alumina expansion of 500,000 tonnes by June.
Copper cathode production was down at 51,000 tonnes (87,000 tonnes) due to planned maintenance shutdown in one of the smelters. It achieved highest ever fertiliser sales volume more than doubled to at 156,000 tonnes (67,000 tonnes) on the back of robust demand. Revenue from copper business was up 28 per cent at ₹6,133 crore (₹4,774 crore). However, Ebitda was down at ₹202 crore (₹256 crore).
Hindalco’s wholly-owned subsidiary Novelis reported highest ever sales of 9,33,000 tonnes (7,97,000 tonnes) and 82 per cent rise in net income to $195 million ($107 million). Novelis has repaid $500 million of the $1.1-billion bridge loan taken for Aleris acquisition and plans to repay the remaining $600 million by March to bring down the net debt to equity ratio close to 3 from current level of 3.3, said Pai.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...