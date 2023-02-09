Hindalco Industries is expecting a turnaround for its subsidiary Novelis Inc in the current quarter with a favourable metal price lag and an improvement in shipments of cans. For the India business, the rise in the prices of aluminium and copper and better coal availability are expected to boost its performance.

“The worst is over,” said Satish Pai, MD, Hindalco, at a media briefing after announcing the results for the third quarter of this fiscal. He said metal prices had already started rising from late December and thus, he expected the fourth quarter to be better than the reporting quarter and 2023-24 to be a good year for the company overall.

In Q3, the company’s consolidated net profit fell 63 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,362 crore, dragged down by Novelis, which saw a steep fall in its net income to $12 million from $262 million a year ago. Revenue in the reporting quarter rose 5.7 per cent y-o-y to ₹53,151 crore. Operating profit fell 48.5 per cent to ₹3,930 crore.

Novelis’ earnings were hit by lower average aluminium prices and lower shipments as its customers, saddled with high inventory in expectation of demand, were busy de-stocking.

Pai said can volumes were 60,000 tonnes lower than expected in the reporting quarter. He said the de-stocking would be completed in the current quarter and normal shipments would commence. Unprecedented inflationary pressures and an unfavorable foreign exchange rate also dented the company’s bottomline.

Major tailwinds

The re-opening of the Chinese economy and resumption of demand as the country removed all Covid-related restrictions, along with the strengthening of the US economy are the major tailwinds for the Hindalco’s operation, said Pai.

The indications were favourable as already copper and aluminium prices were firming up, he said, adding that the only uncertain variable was the war in Ukraine which could disrupt supply chains.

Domestic operations

In Hindalco’s domestic operations, its aluminium upstream business came under pressure due to a surge in input cost and lower realisation. This was partly offset by higher volumes. With coal availability improving and prices coming down, performance in the current quarter will see a turnaround, Pai said.

The aluminium downstream business showed a better performance due to higher volumes and better pricing. Operating profit rose about a fourth to ₹157 crore, while the operating profit per tonne at $210 was up 7 per cent on year.

The company’s copper business also saw a robust quarter with revenue up 1 per cent y-o-y to ₹10,309 crore on higher volumes while operating profit rose 40 per cent to ₹390 crore.