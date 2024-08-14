Hindalco Industries Limited shares slid by 0.76 per cent to trade at ₹616.65 on the NSE at 11.30 am today, despite a robust showing in Q1 FY25.

Hindalco Industries posted consolidated net sales of ₹57,000 crore, up 8 per cent year-on-year. Consolidated EBITDA surged 31 per cent to ₹7,500 crore, while adjusted profit after tax (PAT) increased 38 per cent to ₹3,400 crore.

Segment-wise, the aluminium business saw upstream revenue grow 10 per cent to ₹8,800 crore, with EBITDA rising 81 per cent. The copper segment achieved record EBITDA of ₹800 crore, up 52 per cent. Novelis reported an 8 per cent increase in shipments and 19 per cent rise in adjusted EBITDA.

Management announced capex plans of ₹5,500-6,000 crore for India operations and ₹11,500-17,500 crore for Novelis. Expansion projects include the addition of an alumina refinery in Odisha and a copper smelter.

The company expects stable coal costs and continued downstream expansions. The revised target price of ₹750 for ‘Buy’ rating is reiterated.