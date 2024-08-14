Hindalco Industries Limited shares slid by 0.76 per cent to trade at ₹616.65 on the NSE at 11.30 am today, despite a robust showing in Q1 FY25.

Hindalco Industries posted consolidated net sales of ₹57,000 crore, up 8 per cent year-on-year. Consolidated EBITDA surged 31 per cent to ₹7,500 crore, while adjusted profit after tax (PAT) increased 38 per cent to ₹3,400 crore.

Segment-wise, the aluminium business saw upstream revenue grow 10 per cent to ₹8,800 crore, with EBITDA rising 81 per cent. The copper segment achieved record EBITDA of ₹800 crore, up 52 per cent. Novelis reported an 8 per cent increase in shipments and 19 per cent rise in adjusted EBITDA.

Management announced capex plans of ₹5,500-6,000 crore for India operations and ₹11,500-17,500 crore for Novelis. Expansion projects include the addition of an alumina refinery in Odisha and a copper smelter.

The company expects stable coal costs and continued downstream expansions. The revised target price of ₹750 for ‘Buy’ rating is reiterated.

Also read
panida wijitpanya

Metal stocks plunge as Supreme Court allows states to collect dues, levy tax

Ananya Birla

Hindalco inducts Birla Group scion Ananya, Aryaman on Board

SAIL relooking expansion plans amid falling steel prices and rising debt

Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries

Hindalco net up on higher aluminium prices on LME

Related Topics