Hindalco Industries has developed a new copper-silver alloy for use in high-speed urban transportation, dedicated freight corridors and the rapidly expanding metro rail network.

It said it is also making progress in developing copper-magnesium alloys to upgrade next generation, sustainable electrification.

The Aditya Birla group company has one of the world’s largest single-location copper smelter complexes at Dahej in Gujarat, with integrated port facilities.

The company is also expanding the copper smelting capacity at the facility and exploring building a brownfield factory in Gujarat.

Gujarat has emerged as a significant centre of copper production not just in India but also globally, after China, as output surges and newer allied industries are coming up to meet demand, particularly from rapid urbanisation works, windmills and turbines, solar panels, electric vehicles and batteries, and everything involved with electrification.

Rohit Pathak, CEO, copper business, Hindalco, said the electric mobility and renewable energy sectors are driving significant demand.

The company is also setting up India’s first e-waste recycling plant in Dahej to enhance the country’s capabilities in copper recycling, he said.

In FY24, the company’s copper sales topped 5 lakh tonnes for the first time, making the company the second largest copper rod producer globally outside China.

Hindalco’s unit at Dahej comprises copper smelters, backed by a captive power plant, oxygen plants, by-product and precious metal plants, utilities, and a captive jetty.

The company is building India’s largest copper inner groove tube manufacturing plant at Wagodia, Gujarat.

The project will be commissioned by the end of this calendar year and will reduce import dependence.