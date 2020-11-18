Hindalco tops S&P Dow Jones Sustainability indices

Trifo Max: Versatile, well-priced Robo-Cleaner
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
Hindalco Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company, has been ranked the Aluminium Industry Leader for its sustainability performance in the 2020 edition of the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Corporate Sustainability Assessment rankings.
Of the 61 industries, Hindalco is the sole Indian company recognised as an Industry Leader this year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Industry leaders are the top-performing companies in each of the 61 industries represented in the DJSI. Hindalco got a total score of 75 points as against the industry average of 51.
Hindalco’s scores are in the 100th percentile in most aspects of all three dimensions of the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment.
The ESG assessment dimensions include aspects such as climate strategy, biodiversity, environment and social reporting, water-related risks, policy influence, customer relationship management, human capital development, among others.
Hindalco made its debut on the DJSI last year, entering the emerging markets index and had scored 60 points in 2019, placing it at three in the aluminium industry globally.
Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries, said achieving the position of Industry Leader is a recognition of the company's pioneering initiatives and consistent efforts to transform the global aluminium manufacturing sector to a more sustainable one.
The company has made a significant improvement in overall sustainability scores from 60 to 75 in the past year, he said.
The aluminium industry has an important and significant role to play in the circular economy. It can contribute to lower waste and energy savings in the products it produces. Aluminium products can contribute to energy savings in the production process and use phase, as aluminium is lightweight and its recycling consumes significantly less energy than most other materials.
Hindalco has tied-up with cement manufacturers to use red mud as a replacement for mined resources.
Hindalco is also working closely with Xynteo on sustainable mining, which is focused on good environmental practices in water and biodiversity, community livelihood and health, among others.
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
AI-powered software helps in the efficient implementation of solar projects
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
It is likely to improve the distribution income per unit by 4.2 per cent
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...