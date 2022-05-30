Hinduja Global records 13.6% growth in revenue at ₹865 crore

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), a Business Process Management (BPM) player, has recorded a 13.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth at ₹865.46 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. It also announced a dividend of ₹25 per equity share.

For the financial year (FY) 2022, the total revenue jumped 25.44 per cent YoY to ₹3,263.69 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹113.4 crore, up 46.1 per cent YoY. The firm posted net profit of ₹6,103.6 crore, mainly on account of gains from divested healthcare operations.

Strong revenue growth

Partha DeSarkar, Executive Director and Group CEO, said, “HGS had an eventful FY2022 – from posting strong revenue growth in all four quarters in an uncertain socio-economic environment, registering our highest-ever quarterly PAT, to divesting the healthcare services business for an almost 3x valuation and enhancing shareholder value.”

HGS will continue to invest in building HGS 2.0 through proactive customer experience solutioning and acquiring digital capabilities across automation, analytics & AI and cloud even as the firm explores geographic expansion, DeSarkar added.

In Q4, HGS added three new logos across verticals for core BPM services and seven for Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO)/ Payroll Processing. It has also signed 16 engagements with new and existing clients for HGS digital services.

In FY22, HGS completed the sale of its healthcare services business to wholly-owned subsidiaries of Betaine BV in January, and the acquisition of Diversify Offshore, Australia in February. The HGS board has also approved the acquisition of the digital business of NXTDIGITAL Limited, a related party, through issuance of shares.