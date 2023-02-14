Hinduja Global Solutions recorded an 8.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue at ₹1,164.64 crore. On a sequential basis, revenues dipped 14 percent from ₹1,368.98 crore last quarter.

The net profit stood at ₹51.84 crore, as compared to a loss of ₹37.8 crore in the year ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter(QoQ) basis, profits fell 73 per cent from ₹192.25 crore, in the last quarter.

HGS also announced third interim dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share for its shareholders. The final buyback price is fixed for ₹ 1,700 per equity share for an aggregate consideration not exceeding ₹1,020 crore, excluding buyback tax, said the company.

Partha DeSarkar, Executive Director and Group CEO of HGS, said: “HGS continues to sustain its momentum, led by growth in most of its geographies, expansion in existing client accounts and traction in its digital solutions business. The company posted an 8.3 per cent YoY growth in total income for the third quarter of FY2023 while BPM revenue grew in double-digits.”

New logos

The company added 12 new logos for digital-enabled CX solutions and seven for HRO/ Payroll Processing. It also signed 49 engagements with new and existing clients for core CX and digital solutions (RPA, digital engagement, analytics, cloud and social care, etc.)

HGS has an employee headcount of 21,685 as of December 31, 2022 (includes both BPM and Digital Media businesses). In terms of delivery centres, HGS had 34 global delivery centres across eight countries, as of December 2022.

The demand scenario for BPM services today is quite positive and evolving to more complex and digital-led CX opportunities. We are looking to drive digital-led solutions for our traditional consumer engagement clients, led by an integrated sales team, DeSarkar said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit