Hinduja Group ropes in JCB India’s Vipin Sondhi

Hinduja Group announced that Vipin Sondhi, who was Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer - India, South East Asia & Pacific of leading construction equipment maker JCB India, will join the Group’s leadership team.

Apart from other responsibilities, Sondhi will focus on consolidation, growth and future strategy of Hinduja Group’s global automotive portfolio, according to a statement. Sondhi will join the Hinduja Group by December 2019. The Group believes his addition to the leadership team will add significant strategic depth to its global automotive portfolio.

He is credited with transforming JCB’s India portfolio to a leadership position by bringing in with global standards of design, quality and manufacturing.