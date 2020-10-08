Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to allow employees to work-from-home permanently

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd (HCCB) on Wednesday said it has decided to give the option of permanently working from home to employees who are not required to be physically present at the work location.
In a statement, the company said the “policy will span the period post-pandemic, such that employees can choose to permanently work-from-home, provided they do not need to be physically present at the work location (factory, sales etc.).”
Indrajeet Sengupta, CHRO at HCCB, said, “This policy is led by empathy and flexibility, ensuring employees and their dependents to feel safe and be at ease, regardless of their work location. The idea is to provide a seamless experience that is meaningful both for the company as well as the employees."
“The unique feature of the policy is that it has been co-created by our colleagues who we feel know their problems the best. The situation is evolving and hence we remain open and flexible to any modifications that the policy may need,” he added.
The company has already started delivering ergonomically designed chairs from its office to the eligible employees, to their homes, on request. Those working in other cities have the option to purchase work chairs.
The company will also provide monetary support for employees to install UPS for power back-up, including monthly wi-fi expenses. “Employees can also avail themselves of monetary support to purchase tables, headphones, lamps, webcam, external microphone, even a coffee mug or flower arrangement. To deal with physical and emotional challenges, the company has provisioned for telemedicine facility and wellness counselling through 1To1 HELP,” the statement added.
