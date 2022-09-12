Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages inaugurates first greenfield vertical factory in West Bengal

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) inaugurated its first greenfield vertical factory at WBIIDC, Raninagar, Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

Built at an investment of around ₹660 crore, the factory is completely digitised and employs 100 people directly and another 150 people indirectly. It is the second factory that HCCB operates at WBIIDC, Jalpaiguri, the company said in a press statement.

The factory was inaugurated virtually by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a programme at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in the city.

The event was attended by Aroop Biswas, Minister In-Charge - Housing, Power, Youth Services & Sports; Shashi Panja, Minister In-Charge - Industry, Commerce and Enterprises, Women and Child Development and Social Welfare and others.

“We have invested ₹660 crore in building this factory. The factory is completely digitised and has the potential to change the future of manufacturing in India. It employs 100 people directly and another 150 people indirectly. This is now the second factory that HCCB operates at WBIIDC, Jalpaiguri. The first factory on the other hand, started in 2000 where we have invested ₹300 crore so far. Together, between the two factories, HCCB has invested nearly ₹1,000 crore in the State. Our older factory already employs 170 people directly and 450 indirectly,” Neeraj Garg, Chairman, HCCB, said in the statement.

The factory is built on a 6.9-acre land parcel and is 32 meters tall. A conventional factory of this size would require 45 acres of land.

In the new factory, the entire value stream from processing of raw material to dispatch of finished products flows in one direction. This is essentially meant to eliminate waste. While the process flow is largely driven by the natural force of gravity, energy is required to transport the input material to top of the building. Such a flow makes the factory very energy and resource efficient.