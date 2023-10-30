Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd (HCCB), the bottling arm of Coca-Cola in India, witnessed a surge in net profit in FY23 to ₹809.43 crore, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler. The company had posted net profit of ₹375.43 crore in FY22. Total revenues grew 40.36 per cent to ₹12,840.28 crore in FY23.

After disruptions faced in FY21 and FY22, the beverage industry witnessed strong growth in FY23 due to pent-up demand and strong recovery in out-of-home channels.

Headwinds galore

In its RoC filing, the company noted that the operating environment during FY23 was challenging and was marked by inflationary headwinds and geopolitical pressures. However, the company added that “agility in seizing market opportunities, focus on execution excellence and proactive strategic interventions enabled” it to post strong performance across all operating segments. HCCB added that it kept “laser-sharp focus” on execution and expanding reach.

In response to inflationary headwinds, the beverage major stepped up focus on returnable glass bottles segment as well as affordable small packs across categories. HCCB, in its RoC filing, noted that it ramped up strategic investments on entry packs such as 150-ml Tetra packs, 200-ml returnable glass bottles as well as 250-ml PET bottles.

Additional investments

HCCB is the among the leading bottler for the beverage major in India and operates 16 factories. In addition, eight plants are run by contractual partners for the company. During the financial year under review, the company made additional investments of over ₹1,300 crore in plants and equipments.

“The long-term outlook for beverage business in India is very positive. The structural drivers of long-term growth such as rising disposable incomes and consumer awareness, low levels of penetration of consumer goods, favourable demographics, increasing urbanisation and growing preference for trusted brands are firmly in place,” the company added.