Hindustan Construction lenders carve out ₹2,100-cr debt to third-party-controlled SPV

Everything folding up at CES 2020
In 2019, Samsung and Huawei whetted our appetite for a new form factor for the good old gadgets we’ve been ...
Lenders of Hindustan Construction Co Ltd (HCC) on Friday initiated a carve-out of about ₹2,100 crore of debt to a third-party-controlled special purpose vehicle (SPV) along with certain arbitration awards and claims, the infrastructure company said in a statement.
The debt/asset carve-out, which will be in the nature of a slump sale, is subject to lenders’ final approvals, it added.
This move will significantly deleverage the company and address its asset-liability mismatch, the company said.
As per the statement, lenders aim to seek their internal approvals and target to close the transaction prior to March 31, 2020. The company will also seek the requisite corporate approvals for the transaction.
The debt – along with receivables comprising approximately an Award cover of 1.0x (one time) and Claims under Arbitration of 1.5x – will move to an SPV controlled by a new investor, HCC said.
The statement said the tenure of the debt at the SPV will be up to 10 years and repayments from the proceeds of the awards will yield an IRR (internal rate of return) higher than current yields offered by HCC.
On March 26, 2019, the company’s board of directors had approved the monetisation of certain awards and claims through an SPV controlled by investors led by BlackRock, which was notified to the exchanges, HCC said.
Subsequently, shareholders’ approval was taken to transfer awards and claims amounting to ₹2,082 crore in exchange for a cash consideration of ₹1,750 crore, it added.
The statement noted that “the extent of deleveraging is far greater in the case of the carve-out transaction than in the case of the monetisation transaction. The company is still engaged in discussions with investors and a curtailed monetisation transaction with an investor-led consortium, subject to lenders’ approvals, may also be pursued at a later stage.”
As a result of the above developments, the company said there may be a write-back, subject to statutory audit, of the provision taken in fourth quarter of FY19 on signing of terms of the monetisation transaction.
“Pursuant to the debt carve-out, HCC’s balance sheet will stand significantly deleveraged with no debt servicing obligations expected for the next 33 months. HCC will continue to work to realise its underlying assets to further improve its credit profile, allowing it to more substantively participate in India’s infrastructure roll-out programme,” the company said.
In 2019, Samsung and Huawei whetted our appetite for a new form factor for the good old gadgets we’ve been ...
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Commercial vehicles chief Girish Wagh believes total cost of ownership is the key
Had Ghosn not been arrested, would the merger have happened?
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Buoyed by easing market sentiment, the Indian equity markets are on the rise along with its global peers.
Traders with short-term perspective can buy the stock of Interglobe Aviation, showing signs of fresh rally.
With changes in applicability and disclosure requirements, the returns filing process just got more complex
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
Former SEBI chairman on his new book ‘Going Public’, FinMins, and work equations
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...