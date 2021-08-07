Companies

Hindustan Copper Q1 net profit rises 54 per cent to ₹46 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 07, 2021

Hindustan Copper on Saturday reported a 53.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹45.63 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had a consolidated net profit after tax and share of profit of JV/Associates of ₹29.69 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing to the BSE.

However, consolidated income of the company during April-June dropped to ₹278.73 crore, over ₹441.38 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Hindustan Copper is a public sector undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Mines.

It is a vertically integrated copper producing company as it manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.

Published on August 07, 2021

Quarterly Results
Hindustan Copper Ltd
