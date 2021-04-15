Companies

Hindustan Copper raises ₹500 crore via QIP

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 15, 2021

Money raised will be used to fund expansion plans

State-owned Hindustan Copper (HCL) on Thursday said it has raised ₹500 crore through issuance of shares to institutional investors.

"The qualified institutions placement (QIP) of ₹ 500 crore has been fully subscribed," the PSU said in a statement.

The funds from the QIP are proposed to be used to fund the ongoing capex/expansion plan of the company.

The QIP of HCL closed on April 12 with wide participation from diverse investors including mutual funds, insurance companies, banks and foreign institutional investors.

Launched on April 7, this is the first time issuance of a central public sector enterprise to raise funds by issue of shares via QIP.

HCL, a CPSE under the Ministry of Mines, is the only operating copper ore producing mining company in India and also the only vertically integrated producer of primary refined copper in the country.

HCL plans to expand its current ore production levels from 3.97 million tonnes per annum to 12.2 MTPA in phase-I (under implementation) through expansion of existing mines, reopening of closed mines and opening of new mines.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on April 15, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.