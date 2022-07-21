Hindustan Power Exchange crosses 100 MUs of power trading

Hindustan Power Exchange (HPX), which is promoted by PTC India, Bombay Stock Exchange and ICICI Bank, on Thursday said, it crossed 100 million units (MUs) mark of traded power on Wednesday.

The newly formed power trading exchange achieved the milestone in just two weeks of its operations. HPX is now the number two exchange in the country in the segment it launched (Contingency), the power exchange said in a statement.

The peak volume achieved at HPX in the first 15 days stands at 15 MUs, while the daily average volume of 7.5 MUs has been registered at the HPX platform till date, it added.

Contingency Market

Further, HPX has also attained 37 per cent of the total market share of ‘Contingency market’ as per the trades registered at the close of trading on Wednesday.

Backed by the latest technology and a series of innovative features, the third power exchange of India promises to offer speed, transparency, and better price discovery in the execution of trades.

The exchange is presently offering trading in Contingency contracts, Green Contingency contracts, and Renewable Energy Certificates and launching Day Ahead Market, Green Day Ahead Market and Real Time Market soon.

It is steadily increasing its product portfolio and is set to provide a wide range of contracts to address the demand of different segments of the electricity market.