Hindustan Unilever appoints Ritesh Tiwari as ED and CFO

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ritesh Tiwari as Executive Director, Finance & Chief Financial Officer, and a member of the Board, HUL, with effect from May 1, 2021, subject to necessary government approvals.
He will also take over as the Vice President, Finance, South Asia, Unilever.
Tiwari will succeed Srinivas Phatak, the current CFO, who will be taking over the role of EVP, Financial Control and Risk Management, based out of Unilever’s headquarters in London and be part of the Finance Leadership Executive Team, the company said in a statement.
Tiwari is currently the VP Finance – Global Performance management and is based out of the United Kingdom. He joined HUL as a management trainee in 1999 after completing his Chartered Accountancy from ICAI. “Over the last 21 years, he has led a variety of teams, both within India and across Unilever in core finance and as a business partner to front-end sales, categories and supply chain.”
“I would like to thank Srinivas for his purpose-driven leadership & invaluable contributions to the business. He has passionately led HUL’s Finance function and steered the business through transformational changes such as the Goods and Services Tax implementation and GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSK CH) - HUL merger, the largest in the industry. I wish him the very best for his new role. I look forward to Ritesh taking the finance function to the next level of performance,” said Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL.
