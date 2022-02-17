Hindustan Unilever hikes prices by 3-10 per cent in February

Consumer goods major, Hindustan Unilever took additional price hikes between 3-10 per cent in February, according to channel analysis conducted by Edelweiss. “Our Channel checks suggest price hikes have happened in many stock-keeping units of Surf excel Easy wash, Surf Excel Quick Wash, Vim bar and liquid, Lux and Rexona soaps, Ponds Talcum powder etc,“ said Abneesh Roy, Executive Director at Edelweiss Financial Services.

The FMCG industry has been plagued by high inflation for the past year, resulting in prices of consumer goods rising. Edelweiss’ analysis is in line with the company’s commentary during the earnings call for the December quarter. Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director said that the company is still facing high inflation, and he hopes that it will be resolved by the second half of this calendar year.

This is the second price hike that the company undertook in the last two months. HUL had raised prices of Wheel, Rin, Surf Excel, and Lifebuoy range of products by 3-20 percent, in January as well

Other companies have also cited input costs pressures in their earnings commentary. Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO, of Marico, commented, “The domestic business has delivered a resilient performance in the face of significant deceleration in the overall market growth in staples. Despite ongoing input cost pressures”

According to Edelweiss, HUL is proactively taking price hikes to overcome the cost of inflation as tea prices come back into base