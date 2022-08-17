Hindustan Unilever launches digital distribution platform for its professional cleaning products

Consumer products major, Hindustan Unilever has launched a full range of cleaning and hygiene chemicals specially formulated for professional use under its newest homecare categories — Unilever Professional India (UPro). In addition to this, UPro will also be introducing a digital distribution channel for this product category.

In an exclusive interaction with BusinessLine, Deepak Subramanian, Executive Director, Home Care, HUL said, “UPro will be launching a digital distribution channel through its website to reach small operators in India. It will expand into the Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, and use the digital network to generate leads and capture demand.” UPro is targeting verticals such as food services, hospitality, laundrettes, offices, and schools across India, hoping to be a one-stop online store for all cleaning needs, as per Subramanian.

One stop solution

Subramanian noted that UPro will be extending its portfolio under the brands CIF, Domex, Surf and Comfort to include products like glass cleaners, air fresheners, degreasers, kitchen hygiene products like dishwash chemicals, food contact safe surface sanitisers, kitchen sanitisers, laundry care detergent and fabric conditioners for commercial use.

Speaking about the total addressable market for this relatively new category of products, Subramanian said, “The category of professional cleaning products is highly fragmented and unstructured. Hence, any assessment of an exact market share may not be accurate.” Subramanian believes that introduction of this new category will allow HUL in capturing the white space that exists in homecare products.

Going digital is key

Subramanian had the following to note about the expansion plans for this category, “Previously, in India, UPro was supplying products that were imported and with a portfolio that was primarily designed for individual customers. With the current product range that is locally manufactured with the combination of deep operator insights across geographies, along with professional usage manuals delivered digitally, it promises to make professional cleaning chemicals accessible to all.”

“The digital network will be a key element in our route to the market. Our objective will be to enable channels that are able to deliver products and solutions to our customers in the most effective way and, in the process, engage with our consumers in a seamless manner. UPro plans to make the portfolio simple yet effective, and also ensure the chemical application and cleaning protocols are digitally accessible,” Subramanian concluded.