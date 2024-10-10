Hindustan Zinc Limited and IIT Madras have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop a 1 kWh electrically-rechargeable zinc-air battery prototype.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in the evolution of zinc-based battery technology, leveraging zinc’s abundant resource availability, cost-effectiveness and established safety record. While lithium-ion batteries currently dominate the market, their high cost, limited resource availability and safety concerns present major challenges that zinc-based alternatives can effectively address, says a release.

Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc Limited, said, “Zinc, a critical metal across numerous industries, is set to play a crucial role in the global energy transition. Our metal offers a sustainable and economically viable alternative to lithium in energy storage technology. Our partnership with IIT Madras will advance research on zinc-air battery technology, that will redefine the future of energy storage. By exploring new applications of zinc in energy storage, we are committed to contributing to a greener and more sustainable future for the generations to come.”

The research team from IIT Madras, led by Aravind Kumar Chandiran, Head of Hyundai Hydrogen Innovation Hub, IIT Madras has already developed a prototype rechargeable zinc-air battery and holds three Indian patents for innovations in leak resistance, anode recharging and anode replacement design. This collaboration aims to enhance energy storage systems, with potential applications in renewable energy, data centres and telecommunications.

Viable alternative

Zinc-air batteries are emerging as a viable alternative, known for their long-duration storage capabilities, durability and potential to be a more affordable alternative to lithium-ion batteries. Compared to lithium, which is over four times more expensive, zinc offers a more affordable solution with superior performance attributes.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75 per cent of the primary zinc market in India, the release said.