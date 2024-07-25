Hindustan Zinc, the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer, has launched EcoZen, a new low-carbon ‘green’ zinc brand.

EcoZen, which will be Asia’s first low-carbon ‘green’ zinc, has been certified by a global sustainability consulting firm through a life cycle assessment.

It has a carbon footprint of less than one tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced. Manufactured using renewable energy, the carbon footprint of EcoZen is about 75 per cent lower than the global average.

The primary application of zinc is for the galvanization of steel to protect it from corrosion. It will find usage in steel, infrastructure, automotive, and sunrise sectors such as renewable energy, electronics, hi-tech manufacturing, energy storage, defence, and electric mobility.

The new offering will lead to a total carbon emission avoidance of about 400 kg across their value chain in galvanizing one tonne of steel, said the company.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc, and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Group, said the launch of EcoZen is another leap in the company’s journey to become Net Zero by 2050.

Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc, said the newly launched product represents one of the most sustainable low-carbon zinc options in the market, for its role in protecting infrastructure and in technologies for the low-carbon transition.

In a bid to reduce its carbon footprint, the company is augmenting the quantum of renewable energy in its existing power mix and also improving operational efficiency.

The company started receiving the first flow of round-the-clock renewable energy as part of its 450 MW power delivery agreement. This is in addition to its existing 40.7 MW of captive solar power. These initiatives have helped Hindustan Zinc reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 14 per cent in FY24 compared to FY20.