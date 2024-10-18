Vedanta-owned Hindustan Zinc (HZL) reported a near 35 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹2,327 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. In the year-ago period, the company had posted a net profit of ₹1,729 crore.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹8,252 crore in Q2 FY25, up 22 per cent from ₹6,791 crore a year back.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) stood at ₹4,164 crore in the quarter under review, up 33 per cent y-o-y from ₹3,122 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company said in a statement, free cash flow from operations was ₹3,605 crore for Q2FY25 (pre capex of ₹1,004 crore).

As on September 30, 2024, the company’s gross investments and cash & cash equivalents were ₹7,948 crore which was invested in high quality debt instruments.

Total borrowings outstanding as on September 2024 was ₹13,668 crore.

During the quarter, HZL paid dividend of ₹8,028 crore.