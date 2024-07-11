Hindustan Zinc, the country’s largest zinc producer, on Thursday, announced the commencement of the first phase of renewable energy integration from Serentica Renewables.

The renewable energy is being utilised for the zinc-maker’s operational business units in Rajasthan.

Hindustan Zinc had entered into Power Delivery Agreements with Serentica for the supply of 450 MW of round-the-clock power, that will help mitigate 2.7 million mt of carbon emissions for the company.

“Serentica has started supplying renewable energy Hindustan Zinc from its 180 MW solar project. This is the first-of-its-kind initiative within the Vedanta group,” the company said in a statement.

The Vedanta-owned Hindustan Zinc has existing captive solar power capacity of 40.70 MW of solar power and depends on conventional fuel sources for the rest of its power requirements.

The zinc-maker aims to annually reduce approximately 0.45 million tons of CO2 emissions.

According to Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc, the company is proactively investing in climate action initiatives so that climate can be net zero by 2050 or sooner.

“This project will not only reduce our dependency on conventional fuels but will also aid our transformation towards decarbonising the operations,” he said.