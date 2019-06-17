Hindustan Zinc to launch floating solar plant soon

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
Vedanta on Monday said its first pilot floating solar plant will be completed in the next two to three months.
In an investor brief, the company said it is focussing on renewable energy and its group firm Hindustan Zinc plans its “first pilot floating solar to be completed in next 2-3 months“.
Vikram Solar, module manufacturer and rooftop solar and EPC solutions provider, had earlier in the year announced that it bagged the project order for a 1-MW floating solar plant for Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta Group firm.
The plant will be located at Ghosunda Dam, near Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, it said.
The floating plant, Vikram Solar said, will contribute to saving water evaporation loss, thus resulting in conservation of water, reduce the development of algae, maintaining cleanliness of the water and will obviously save land space.
The solar plant is expected to have an energy yield of 1,993 MWh a year and will be able to power 1,400 houses a year.
Vedanta Ltd in the investor brief said Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), its wholly-owned arm, has achieved record plant availability of 97 per cent in April.
