Hindware Appliances forays into ceiling fans

Somany Home Innovation Ltd, makers of ‘Hindware Appliances’ has forayed into the ceiling fans category under the Hindware Snowcrest brand, thereby strengthening its presence in the consumer appliances segment.

Hindware Snowcrest fans are custom-crafted for modern Indian homes and are available in six models under three categories — premium, decorative and classic —at an introductory price range of ₹1,499-2,999.

The fans are dust-resistant and have aerodynamic blades for even air distribution, optimum air delivery at low voltage, among others.

After making inroads into the air purification and air-cooling category, Hindware Appliances is expanding its product portfolio in the air treatment business through ceiling fans. The ₹8,000-crore market (110 million units) is expected to post double-digit growth to about ₹13,000 crore within the next four to five years.

Rakesh Kaul, CEO and Whole-Time Director, Somany Home Innovation Ltd said, “Our entry into the fans category segment is backed by consumer insights, our wide established distribution channel, R&D and product development to cater to our growing customer base.”

‘Power’ for customers

“We believe in giving ‘power in the hands’ of consumers, and recently launched Smart (IoT enabled) kitchen chimney, water purifier and water heater. In due time, we will be bringing Internet connectivity to our other range of products,” Kaul said.

Hindware Appliances is one of the fastest growing consumer segments with products ranging from water heaters and water purifiers to air coolers, air purifiers, extractor fans and kitchen appliances. From a turnover of ₹18 crore in 2015, Somany Home has growth-to-revenues of ₹540 crore.

Somany Home Innovation Ltd was carved out of HSIL Ltd in September 2019 and has since been focusing on home appliances business across several categories.