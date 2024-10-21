Hisense, a leading manufacturer of electronic appliances, has partnered with EPACK Durable Limited (EDL) to establish a manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, to produce air conditioners and other home appliances, thereby strengthening its presence in the Indian market.

The manufacturing plant is projected to have a production capacity of 1 million room air conditioners (RACs) by FY28, with production scheduled to begin in June 2025, as confirmed by the company in a release.

Commenting on the partnership, Steven Li, Managing Director of Hisense India, said, “This partnership will not only enhance our manufacturing capabilities but also allow us to focus on what we do best: creating outstanding products that resonate with Indian consumers.”

Expanding global reach

To further its localisation efforts, Hisense is also targetting to export the locally manufactured appliances to key international strategic markets.

“This collaboration with Hisense opens new opportunities for growth in both domestic and international markets,” said Ajay DD Singhania, Managing Director, CEO, of EPACK Durable Limited.

Founded in 1969, Hisense is a leading manufacturer of home appliances and consumer electronics, operating in over 160 countries. The company recorded a global revenue of approximately $29 billion in 2023, with more than 40 per cent of its revenue coming from international sales.

In addition to consumer appliances, Hisense operates in B2B sectors, including transportation and medical technology. The company’s portfolio features brands such as Toshiba TV, Gorenje, and ASKO. Hisense has partnerships with FIFA, UEFA, and Real Madrid for sports sponsorships.