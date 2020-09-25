Companies

Hitachi ABB Power Grids energises Raigarh-Pugalur power transmission link

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on September 25, 2020 Published on September 25, 2020

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India, along with consortium partner Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), has energised the first stage of the 6,000 MW +/-800 kilovolt (kV) ultra-high voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission link connecting Raigarh in Central India to Pugalur in Tamil Nadu.

When completed, this link will help increase the amounts of renewable power, by bringing large amounts of renewable energy to the high-consumption centres. When wind strength is low, it will support electricity demand in the South, and when it is in excess, transmit clean energy to the North.

“With the completion of the first phase of the 6,000 MW +/-800 kV UHVDC project, braving difficulties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, we will enable clean and reliable power for millions of people in the country. We are strongly committed to supporting the government’s mission to bring 24x7 reliable power to all,” said N Venu, Managing Director, Hitachi ABB Power Grids India.

