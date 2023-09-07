Hitachi Energy India on Thursday said that it has won a contract from Ayana Renewable Power to provide a grid connection solution for their upcoming 300-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic power plant in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Hitachi Energy has been working closely with Ayana Renewables for this project to co-create an optimised solution that meets the safety, quality and technical requirements of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), the end-user of the renewable plant, the company said. “The world is realising that renewable energy is essential to deliver on the promise of a carbon-neutral future while maintaining energy security. This is where a robust integrated renewable energy system plays a crucial role in connecting all dots, to address the growing energy needs sustainably,” Hitachi Energy Managing Director and CEO, India and South Asia, N Venu said.

Enhanced experience

In this project, the power system is maintenance-ready being factory-fitted with the RelCare digital platform, and comes with EnCompassTM Service Agreement baseline to safeguard reliability and availability to operations. The new digitally-enabled service solution seeks to offer an enhanced customer experience for one year and the whole lifecycle by minimising the risk of incidents and contributing to the highest availability.

Hitachi Energy is a market and technology leader in grid connections and power quality solutions, with more than 10,000 installations worldwide. At present, 33 gigawatts (GW) of clean power in India flows through Hitachi Energy’s technology.

India is on a steadfast track to source 50 per cent of its electricity capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030, which aligns with the country’s ambitious target of achieving net zero emissions by 2070.

According to CEEW-CEF, in FY23, renewable energy dominated India’s power generation capacity expansion. A total of 17 GW was installed during the year and 92 per cent of which were powered by renewables. Of this, solar (grid-scale and rooftop) contributed 84 per cent of the newly added renewable energy capacity. As of July 2023, the country has a combined installed capacity of 179 GW from renewable energy sources.

