Hitachi Lift bags order for elevators from Phoenix Group

Hitachi Lift India, part of Japanese major Hitachi on Monday said that it has bagged an order for supply of 106 elevators and escalators from Phoenix Group in Hyderabad.

This is the largest order for Hitachi group’s elevators and escalators in India.

The new installation market for elevators and escalators in India exceeds 50,000 units per year, making it the world’s second largest market, with strong potential for steady growth.

In January 2008, Hitachi established Hitachi Lift India and installed a large number of elevators and escalators for luxury apartments, hotels and office buildings across major cities.

Hitachi Lift India will deliver elevators for Phoenix projects located in a suburb of Hyderabad district.