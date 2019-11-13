Hitachi Vantara opens operations hub for APAC

Hitachi Vantara, an arm of Hitachi Ltd, has opened a new regional operations hub for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The innovation and global delivery centre for the region houses 300 people. The firm plans to double the number in the next one year.

Hitachi Vantara was formed three years ago to position it as a new digital company by integrating the operations of Hitachi Data Systems, Hitachi Insight Group and Pentaho into a single business entity.

“We are expanding our presence in Hyderabad to help accelerate our global business. The delivery centre would improve Hitachi Vantara’s “follow-the-sun” capabilities to support global customers anywhere, anytime,” Brian Householder, Chief Executive Officer of Hitachi Vantara, said.

Merger plan

Meanwhile, the merger of Hitachi Consulting and Hitachi Vantara is on course and is expected to be completed by January 2020. The combined entity, to be referred to as Hitachi Vantara, will be 12,000 employees strong.