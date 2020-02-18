Companies

HMSI begins delivery of premium Forza 300 scooter

PTI | Updated on February 18, 2020 Published on February 18, 2020

Mumbai, Feb 18 Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Tuesday said it has started delivery of its flagship premium mid-segment scooter Forza 300.

Honda BigWing, the premium big bike business vertical of the company, has delivered the first lot of four Forza 300 scooters.

“Encouraged by the excitement received from customers for Forza 300 displayed at Honda BigWing, Gurugram (which were pre-booked), Honda decided to introduce it in India. We have delivered the first lot of four units to our customers,” HMSI Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a release.

He said the Euro 5-compliant version of the new offering will be announced in financial year 2021.

Forza 300 is India’s first premium mid-size scooter built on the template of synergizing mobility, the release said.

“With the introduction of Forza 300 we are taking the scooter segment to the next level. It will not only establish Honda as the pioneer in the mid-size scooter segment but will also help us cater to a new dimension of customers,” HMSI President and Chief Executive Officer Minoru Kato said in the release.

The scooter comes with a 279cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single overhead camshaft four-valve engine along with excellent fuel economy, the company said.

Published on February 18, 2020
