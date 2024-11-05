Two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday reported a 21 per cent increase in total sales at 5,97,711 units in October from 4,92,884 units a year ago.

This includes domestic sales of 5,53,120 units and 44,591 units exports, HMSI said.

"Continuing the year on a high note with positive momentum and double-digit growth in the festive month, the overall dispatches for Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India stood at 5,97,711 units in October, registering a 21 per cent year-on-year growth. This includes domestic sales of 5,53,120 units and 44,591 units' exports," HMSI said.

Domestic sales were up 20 per cent in the previous month from 4,62,747 two-wheelers sold in October 2023 while the exports grew by a massive 48 per cent during the month over the same period of last year, the company said.