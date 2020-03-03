Companies

Home First Finance gets SEBI approval for IPO

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

The IPO is to raise ₹1,500 crore

Affordable housing finance focused Mortgage Financier Home First Finance Company (HFFC), has received approval from SEBI to raise ₹1,500 crore through the initial public offering (IPO) route. The company had filed DRHP with SEBI on November 28, 2019.

"The IPO consists of fresh issue aggregating up to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹1100 crore by the selling shareholders," the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The equity shares, of face value ₹2 each, will be listed on the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Published on March 03, 2020
SEBI
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Former GAIL chairman BC Tripathi joins Essar Group