Home First Finance gets SEBI approval for IPO

Affordable housing finance focused Mortgage Financier Home First Finance Company (HFFC), has received approval from SEBI to raise ₹1,500 crore through the initial public offering (IPO) route. The company had filed DRHP with SEBI on November 28, 2019.

"The IPO consists of fresh issue aggregating up to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹1100 crore by the selling shareholders," the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The equity shares, of face value ₹2 each, will be listed on the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange.