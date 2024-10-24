Warburg Pincus-backed Home First Finance reported net profit of ₹92.2 crore in the second quarter of FY25, up by a fourth while net interest income was 18 per cent higher at ₹139.5 crore.

The housing finance company, which is focused on the affordable segment, ended the quarter with assets under management of ₹11,229 crore, up 34.2 per cent on year. It disbursed loans of ₹1177 crore in the quarter.

Of the $75 million sanctioned by the US Development Finance Corporation, it has completed its first drawdown, which will be used to provide affordable housing and mortgage financing to women borrower.

