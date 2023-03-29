Home interior solutions company, DesignCafe, has raised a Rs 40-crore follow-on Series B round of funding led by private equity fund WestBridge Capital, Mirabilis Investment Trust, and venture debt fund Alteria Capital.

The round also saw participation from existing investors, including Sixth Sense and DesignCafe’s founders, Shezaan Bhojani and Gita Ramanan. This comes after the company’s previous $25-million Series B fundraising in September 2021, according to a company press release.

“This round will help us take both our brands to newer markets across India, as we continue to deliver 60–70 per cent CAGR growth annually. Moreover, with improving EBITDA numbers, we expect to soon be profitable; it is with great confidence that we as founders also decided to reinvest in the company at this stage ,” said Shezaan Bhojani, co-founder and CEO, DesignCafe.

DesignCafe launched in 2015, is currently operational in 10 cities, and is rapidly expanding.

“We are expanding Designcafe and our new brand Qarpentri across India, which is truly a differentiated offering,” said Gita Ramanan, co-founder and CEO, DesignCafe.

