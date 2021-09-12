HomeTown looks to expand, increase revenue

Future Group’s furniture and home decor arm, HomeTown is on an expansion spree. The retail chain which has a turnover of ₹800 crore aims to cross a turnover of ₹1,100 croreby next year, said a top official. It is set to add 100 stores over the next three years .

Speaking to BusinessLine, Mahesh Shah, MD, HomeTown said that post the Covid-19-induced downturn last year, the company is now seeing an upward trend in its revenues. Hence, the company has now been focusing on its expansion plans.

Speaking about HomeTown’s overall turnover aims, Shah said that prior to Covid, it had a turnover of approximately ₹800 crore, “We’re now aiming at ₹1,100 turnover by next year,” he explained.

The company’s revenue from operations was over ₹48 crore in Q1 FY22, compared to ₹23 crore in Q1 of FY21 and ₹162 crore in Q1 of FY20. Its losses too have reduced. To funnel its short-term woes, Shah said that HomeTown might raise up to 50 crore in the next few months.

“If the pandemic hadn’t hit us, we would have expanded faster. Anyway, now our expansion plan is on track. We’re planning to add at least seven to eight stores this year if the third wave doesn’t hit us,” he said, adding that the company’s aim is to add 100 stores over the next three years. At present, HomeTown has 44 stores spread across 26 cities.

Digital segment

A chunk of its revenues comes from its digital front. HomeTown had partnered with marketplaces like Flipkart and Amazon to sell its products. Prior to the pandemic, at least 10-12 per cent of its overall sales came from its digital segment. Now, at least 17 per cent of its sales come from online selling. “Just before the pandemic hit us, we had started promoting our own website too. Now, a large piece of our online sales also come from our own website. In fact, our overall digital sales are increasing by 50 per cent each quarter,” he added.

HomeTown currently caters to over 1,000 pin codes across India and it plans to add another 300 pin codes in the next three months. For this, the company is strengthening its backend distribution system and tying up with multiple warehousing partners to reach this goal.

Currently, HomeTown has home decor, bath and bedroom linen, and furniture segments. “We are in the process of focussing on categories like kids’ furniture, balcony furniture, and customised designing and space renovation,” he added.

Another player that currently caters to all these segments is IKEA. The Swedish furniture company has been rapidly expanding in India. When asked about its impact on the Indian furniture industry, he said, “Despite IKEA’s entry in Hyderabad, we’ve grown there. What IKEA does is it brings credibility to the organized furniture and home segment. Secondly, IKEA caters to the value buyers and first home buyers segment, we cater to a different segment. All in all, it hasn’t harmed us.”

Post Covid, the Swedish furniture giant had faced huge supply chain issues. When asked how have HomeTown’s supply chain been impacted, Shah said: “Supply chain has been scuppered. Covid has impacted the Chinese supply chain, followed by Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Hence, we have to develop manufacturer bases in India. Luckily for us, we were working on it even prior to Covid. We are looking for more investments in that segment.”

Before the pandemic struck, HomeTown imported 65-70 per cent of its products, currently it is at 60 per cent and in the future, it aims to bring imports down to 35 per cent and manufacture 65 per cent of its products in India.