Honasa Consumer, known for brands Mamaearth, The Derma Co, Aqualogica, Bblunt and Dr Sheth’s, announced the appointment of Nilesh Kotalwar as Senior Vice-President – Online Revenue and Growth. He will spearhead the online revenue strategy, driving growth and profitability for Honasa Consumer’s diverse portfolio of brands and focus on building a robust online network strategy, optimising digital marketing efforts and enhancing the overall online consumer experience.

An alumunus of IIM-Lucknow, he brings an experience of over 13 years and has managed cross-functional teams in various roles across revenue channels, with expertise in e-commerce, digital marketing, customer and shopper marketing, and brand management. Most recently, he served as AVP - Business Transformation at Godrej Consumer Products.

Varun Alagh, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Honasa Consumer, commented on the appointment, “We are thrilled to welcome Nilesh as our new Head of Online Business. His extensive background in managing cross-functional teams and driving growth in established brands will be invaluable as we focus to continue expanding our online presence. Nilesh’s expertise in leveraging digital strategies and understanding the needs of today’s digital-savvy consumers will be key in enhancing our online approach and ensuring our brands are accessible wherever consumers choose to shop.”