Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns Mamaearth, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹26 crore in the quarter ended December, up nearly 264 per cent over ₹7.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations stood at ₹488 crore, up 28 per cent.

The company said its key brand Maamearth’s household penetration has grown in the face wash and shampoo segments. Also, Mamaearth colour cosmetics has scaled up to a ₹150-crore-plus ARR category. It added that its younger brands continued to grow with the Derma Co achieving EBITDA profitability. Overall, the company launched 122 new products in CY23.

Varun Alagh, Chairman and CEO, HCL, said: “The Q3 result is a testimony of our deep understanding of the beauty market in India. As we move ahead to capture this market further, our innovation-driven brand building playbook uniquely positions us to identify many opportunities to continue our growth trajectory. Four out of six brands from our portfolio are already in the ₹150-crore ARR club, and we see this as a testimony of our capabilities.”

“Having built color care with Mamaearth showcases our ability to build new categories and versatility of the brand. As we move forward, focus continues to be on purpose-based brand building, innovation and distribution expansion,” he added.

The company’s products are now sold at over 1.7 lakh retail touchpoints, increasing distribution by 37 per cent year-on-year. It has also grown modern trade presence to over 8000 stores in 31 chains, it added.