Honda 2Wheelers India sets new Overseas Business Expansion vertical

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday announced its foray in ‘Making in India for the World’ programme with the establishment of its new Overseas Business Expansion vertical.

The new vertical of Overseas Business Expansion will spearhead Honda 2Wheeler India’s ambition to export world-class two-wheelers to the most advanced two-wheeler markets of the world.

This major organisational restructuring within Honda 2Wheelers India will harness the strength of over 100 associates across different functions coming together with the sole aim of making Honda India the global hub for two-wheeler exports, the company said in a statement.

Located at Honda’s Manesar facility, the new Overseas Business Expansion vertical strategically integrates Sales, Engineering, Development, Purchasing and Quality (SEDBQ) functions to create a globally optimal operating system. It will also unlock new synergy by integrating Honda 2Wheeler India’s export-import sales function with quality, purchase, development, homologation, manufacturing and logistics, it said.

“With an eye on the future, Honda 2Wheelers India aims to further consolidate its number one position in Honda’s global motorcycle business while unlocking the next chapter of ‘Make in India, for India and the World’ in the BS-VI era,” Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, HMSI, said.

With this organisational restructuring, the company is strengthening its business constitution and improving competitiveness to meet the high expectations from Global Honda, he said.

Honda 2Wheelers India started exporting in 2001 with its debut model Activa. In 2015, Honda’s cumulative exports crossed the historic 10-lakh mark in its 15th year of operations.

Backed by fast product portfolio expansion and additional overseas allocation by Honda Motor Co. (Japan), Honda 2wheelers India now exports to 35 markets across Europe, Central and Latin America, West Asia, South-East Asia, Japan and Saarc nations.

At the same time, Honda’s portfolio of 19 two-wheeler export models fulfils country-specific homologation and regulatory requirements including the most stringent Euro-5. Moreover, the recent mid-size motorcycle global unveils from Honda are unlocking future expansion in its overseas business, the company said.