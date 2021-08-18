Honda Cars India confirms launch of ‘Made in India’ SUV

Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Wednesday confirmed the launch of a ‘made in India’ compact sports utility vehicle (SUV), specifically for the Indian market, which could be exported to the neighbouring and African countries too.

Speaking to BusinessLine on the sidelines of the new Amaze launch, Gaku Nakanishi, President and Chief Executive Officer, HCIL said, “We had shared earlier that Honda was keenly studying the entry-level SUV segment in India. But now I can confirm that a brand new India-focussed SUV is under development. We will share more details at an appropriate time.”

He said more details on the size/ platform, engine size and pricing will be shared nearer to the time of the launch. According to sources, the company will start the production around August 2023 and expected to launch during the festive season in 2023.

Honda had discontinued its only SUV– the CRV – last year, along with the executive sedan Civic as the company closed its manufacturing plant at Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and shifted its production to its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan.

When asked about if the timeline is too late as others have already flourished the market with SUVs, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director-Marketing and Sales, HCIL said, “We are here for the long run. In today’s timeline, changes keep happening in the car business with a lot of model changes every four to six years…we have to look at timelines in that perpetuity.”

The company meanwhile, launched the facelift of the entry-level sedan Amaze priced between ₹6.32 lakh and ₹11.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While the petrol variant (1.2L i-VTEC) is priced at ₹6.32 lakh to ₹9.05 lakh, the diesel version (1.5L i-DTEC) is priced between ₹8.86 lakh and ₹11.15 lakh (all ex-showroom, Delhi).

“The new Amaze has been our successful model in India and well accepted by more than 4.5 lakh customers in the country. A strategic model for our business, specifically developed for Indian consumer and exclusively made in India, the Amaze is the largest volume driver for Honda in India currently and has maintained its position among the country’s best-selling sedans,” Nakanishi said.

The new Amaze with its enhanced looks and styling is aimed to delight customers offering them a ‘One Class Above Sedan Experience’, he said adding that “We are launching the new Amaze just before the onset of festive period and are confident that the car will be received with much enthusiasm by our customers.”