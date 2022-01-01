Honda Cars reports 26 per cent jump in wholesales for 2021

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Saturday reported a 26 per cent year-on-year increase in its domestic wholesales at 89,152 units in 2021.
The company had dispatched 70,593 units to dealers in the domestic market in the January-December period in 2020.
The automaker said its exports rose to 16,340 units during the period from 2,334 units in 2020.
In December 2021, the automaker reported an eight per cent dip in its domestic sales at 7,973 units. It had dispatched 8,638 units in the domestic market in December 2020.
The company also exported 1,165 units last month. It had shipped 713 units in December 2020.
"The year 2021 continued to be a challenging year with the ongoing pandemic but I think we learnt to cope much better with it.
"Despite the Covid-led and supply-side challenges, HCIL domestic volume grew by 26 per cent in CY'21 with a strong performance of our best sellers Amaze and City," HCIL Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said.
The addition of new export destinations for Honda City to left-hand-drive markets boosted the company's exports significantly last year, he added.
"Our December despatches were in line with our production output which continued to be impacted by global chip shortage," Murata stated.
