Honda Cars sales dip 49% to 10,250 units in July

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 01, 2019 Published on August 01, 2019

Honda Cars India

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Thursday reported a 48.67 per cent decline in domestic sales to 10,250 units in July as against 19,970 units in the same month last year.

HCIL said it exported a total of 334 units during the month.

“The de-growth in the automobile industry further intensified last month amidst weak buying sentiment and overall slowdown. We are also witnessing a lot of postponement of purchases,” Rajesh Goel, senior vice president and director (sales and marketing) at HCIL, said in a statement.

He further said: “It is extremely worrisome since July 2019 decline is much severe than Q1 decline and that too when the industry had de-grown in July last year as well.”

The company’s July sales are on a higher base of July 2018 when all new Amaze was in its third month of launch and had clocked its highest sales in a month, Goel said.

