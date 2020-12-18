Honda Cars stops production at Greater Noida plant

Honda Cars India (HCIL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japanese Honda Motor Co, has stopped production at its Greater Noida plant and has shifted to Tapukara plant, in Rajasthan.

Sources closed to the development told BusinessLine that the whole production has been shifted to the Rajasthan facility. However, its R&D and corporate office will remain.

Queries to the company did not elicit any response.

Apart from its popular model ‘City’, the premium car company manufactured the Civic and CR-V at this plant. The facility has a total capacity of one-lakh units per annum and around 2,000 employees, but most of them had taken VRS and some opted for a transfer to the Tapukara plant, sources said.

The Tapukara plant has a total capacity of 1.80 lakh per year along with the engine plant, which are also exported to other countries.

The company had clocked monthly domestic sales of 9,990 units in November as against 6,459 units in corresponding month last year, registering a growth of 55 per cent.