Honda enters 350cc bike market with CB350

Making an entry in the mid-size 350-500cc motorcycle segment, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), on Wednesday, unveiled the brand new H’ness - CB350 motorcycle at starting price of around ₹1.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Built with nine new patent applications, H’ness - CB350 is the 3rd BSVI model in the Honda’s BigWing portfolio – its exclusive premium bike vertical.

Also marking their digital presence on this global unveiling of H’ness - CB350 were Noriaki Abe (Managing Officer, Honda Motor Co, Ltd and Chief Officer, Motorcycle Operations, Honda Motor Co, Ltd.); and Masayuki Igarashi (Operating Officer, Honda Motor Co, Ltd; Chief Officer, Regional Operations (Asia & Oceania), Honda Motor Co, Ltd; President and CEO, Asian Honda Motor Co, Ltd.

“Globally, CB series of motorcycles symbolise Honda's history of challenges. For more than 60 years, Honda has consistently given the prefix CB to models representing on-road sports. Also, the riders have always been the focus in the evolution of the CB. It was once again the Indian riders who motivated the development of H’ness - CB350,” said Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, HMSI, at the virtual launch.

The CB350 has a powerful 350cc, air cooled 4-stroke OHC single-cylinder engine equipped with PGM-FI technology. It delivers a maximum torque of 30 Nm@3000 rpm. The evolved sensors, developed through computer simulations, makes it a better machine delivering better comfort and control, the company said.

Elaborating about the latest product, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, HMSI, said: “The basic value of H’ness is in its majesty which enriches rider’s motorcycling experience to “go further with free spirit”, encounter new roads and landscapes with Honda’s unrivalled reliability. With its authentic roar, upright road presence & a wide range of new values, H’ness - CB350 delivers an unmatched riding performance.”

The company is not only targeting the existing customers, but also first time buyers for the CB350, he said.

The motorcycle has a large 310mm disc brake up front and 240mm rear disc providing adequate braking performance with 19-inch front tyre and 18-inch 130 section rear tyre for an enhanced ride quality and improved overall road grip, the company said.