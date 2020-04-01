Honda India Foundation pledges ₹11 crore to fight Covid-19

Honda India Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of all Honda group companies in India, on Wednesday pledged ₹11 crore aid for relief and prevention efforts towards the ongoing Covid-19.

As part of this aid, Honda will immediately supply 2,000 units of Honda engine powered high pressure backpack sprayers to various government agencies, it said in a statement.

These light-weight sprayers will be used for disinfectant fumigation at hospitals, public transport, railway stations, public canteens and other common areas and this initiative is taken by Honda in consultation with the Government, it said.

Minoru Kato, Chairman, Honda India Foundation said: “Covid-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented situation and calls for mass-collaboration at all levels of society. Corporates and individuals need to come forward and contribute towards India’s fight against the corona virus.”

“Besides the monetary aid, we are immediately offering 2,000 units of Honda engine powered Backpack sprayers which would be a direct contribution to help in government’s fumigation drive at public places at this critical phase. We stand one with the Indian government in its spirited battle against the Covid-19 outbreak,” said Kato.

Additionally, Honda will support local administration efforts in all its manufacturing locations, it said. “Honda will make available its ambulances stationed at all its plants for medical emergencies and support with food packets to take care of the poor and underprivileged in these difficult times,” it added.

Honda India Foundation will also contribute financial aid to Central and State governments’ relief funds in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Rajasthan where manufacturing plants of Honda group companies are located.

Furthermore, associates across all five Honda group companies in India have voluntarily pledged to donate one day’s salary towards the total relief aid, it added.