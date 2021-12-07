Honda launches Activa Premium Edition starting at ₹78,725

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday has launched launched the Activa125 Premium Edition priced at ₹78,725 for Drum Alloy and ₹82,280 for Disc variant (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Activa125 was the first scooter to comply with BSVI emission norms in the Indian two-wheeler industry and launched with many segment-first features, the company said.

“Ever since its launch, brand Activa has been a true beacon of change. Historically, with each new addition to the Activa family, Honda has continued its leadership in terms of product quality as well as reliability. The new Activa125 Premium Edition is set to excite customers with its premium appeal,” Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, HMSI said.

Looks wise, the Activa125 Premium Edition has dual tone body colour extending from the front covers along the side panels, black engine along with black front suspension and aesthetically designed LED head lamp.

“As a true companion for millions of Indians, Activa has catered to the diverse needs of two-wheeler customers across the country. With the launch of Activa125 Premium Edition, we are bringing an elegant and premium style complemented by distinctive design cues and color schemes,” Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said.